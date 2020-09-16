Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GALXF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Galaxy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

