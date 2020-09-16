GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $462.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 223.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 964.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 191,052 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

