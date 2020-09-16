General Finance Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFN. TheStreet upgraded General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

GFN stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. General Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in General Finance by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Finance by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 28,500 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $170,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

