General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. General Moly shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 931 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62.

Get General Moly alerts:

General Moly (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About General Moly (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.