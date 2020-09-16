General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,424 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE GM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,781. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

