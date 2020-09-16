Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

