GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $256,322.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1,461.3% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $256,322.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,902.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.03356361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.02124276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00439509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00856480 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00528675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

