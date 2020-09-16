Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Goldcliff Resource shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 62,500 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project covering an area of approximately 4,586 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

