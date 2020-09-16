Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

