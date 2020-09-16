Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 10,953 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

