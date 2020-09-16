Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 55,893 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,893 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. 13,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,094. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

