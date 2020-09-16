Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 755,222 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 170.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755,222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of NortonLifeLock worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 62,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

