Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 82,108 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 27.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 52,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

PDD stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. 43,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

