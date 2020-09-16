Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 873,681 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,296,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.59% of Alamos Gold worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after buying an additional 168,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 310,914 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,176,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 99,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

