Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 956,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,488 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 992.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

