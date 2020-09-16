Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. 21,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,844. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global cut Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

