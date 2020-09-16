Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 16,220 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Iqvia by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Iqvia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,445. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

