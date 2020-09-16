Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $843.53. 1,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $826.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 1.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

