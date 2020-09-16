Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.67 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after buying an additional 604,910 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,369. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 918.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

