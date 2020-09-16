Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.90 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. 32,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

