Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,017 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Docusign were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Docusign by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Docusign by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 8.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 237.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,041 shares of company stock worth $31,723,075. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.35. 59,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -178.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.