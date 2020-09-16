Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.32 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of State Street worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after buying an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in State Street by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of STT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.