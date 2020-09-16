Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $21.77 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Ball worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 250.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,070. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

