Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $21.89 Million Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Okta worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $193.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $231.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,736 shares of company stock valued at $91,981,019 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

