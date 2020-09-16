Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Motco increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. 6,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,814. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.