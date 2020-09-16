Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. 6,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,334. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

