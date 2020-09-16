Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,345 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,820.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

