Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.30 Million Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Verisign were worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,485 shares in the company, valued at $176,673,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,205. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisign stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,163. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.