Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $24.22 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,041,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.