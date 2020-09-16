Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 314,687 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $315,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $8,896,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $9,773,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $722,000.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. 10,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

