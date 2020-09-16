Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,178 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 43,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 170,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,266. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

