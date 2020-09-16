Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 102,143 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

KL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,022. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

