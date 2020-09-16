Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,023 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $194.37. 4,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,711. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.47 and a 12 month high of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average is $169.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

