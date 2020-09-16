Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 162,587 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 613,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

