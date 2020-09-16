Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 190,535 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190,535 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.02% of NCR worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 39.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NCR by 142.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,903. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

