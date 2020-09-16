Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,716 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of L3Harris worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,538,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.47. 14,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average is $181.94.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.63.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.