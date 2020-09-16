Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 286,604 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. 23,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

