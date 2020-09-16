Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,285 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Cintas worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.5% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36,476.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,321. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $344.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

