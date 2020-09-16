Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,362 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $436,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. 38,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,185. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $146.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

