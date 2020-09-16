Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 57,749 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $220.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.31.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

