Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 698 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Waters worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $53,512,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 303.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.