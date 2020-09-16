Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAC. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE PAC opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 207,572 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,270,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 940.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

