Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3,470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 88,262 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,713,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,276,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,539,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

