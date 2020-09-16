Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $129,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.