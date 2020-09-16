Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading on Friday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

