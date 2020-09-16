Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $20,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 75.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 346,635 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 282.2% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 347,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

