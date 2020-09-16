HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

