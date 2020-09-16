Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.40.

HLIO stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $127,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $370,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

