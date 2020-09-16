Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Now Covered by Commerzbank

Research analysts at Commerzbank started coverage on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $47.85 on Monday. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

