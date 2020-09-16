Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 128,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

